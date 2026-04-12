The Dominican Republic has had two hydrometeorological events per year in the last decade

Over the past three decades, depressions and tropical storms have accounted for the majority of hydrometeorological events recorded in the Dominican Republic, according to a report by the National Statistics Office (ONE).

In an infographic on extreme events and disasters, the ONE notes that, over the past decade, “the occurrence of such phenomena has remained stable, with an annual average of two events.”

It adds that from 1995 to 2024, 75 hydrometeorological events were recorded. Of these, 15 were depressions, and 29 were storms. These are followed by Category 1 hurricanes, with 10 events.

It also notes that August and September accounted for 65.28% of events recorded during that hurricane season.

(ONE)

Provinces with the Most Trajectories

According to data from the ONE, in terms of territorial distribution, the provinces of La Altagracia (8), Azua (7), San Juan (6), Elías Piña (6), and La Vega (5) account for the highest number of trajectories of hydrometeorological events during the 1995–2024 period.

Preventive Measures Taken by the Population

The ONE highlights that in 2024, 64.70% of Dominican households secured their doors, roofs, and windows as a preventive measure in response to alerts about natural phenomena.

Other actions taken by the population during these events include securing furniture and appliances (20%), securing gas tanks (17.70%), moving to a relative’s or acquaintance’s home (13.30%), and stocking up on supplies or food (12.50%).