Abinader declares regional emergency in five provinces and National District

The declaration is based on provisions in Law 147-02 on Risk Management, following reports from the Emergency Operations Center (COE) and the National Emergency Commission (CNE). Authorities indicated that persistent heavy rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds have caused significant damage to agriculture, infrastructure, housing, and other productive sectors.

With the emergency measure in place, the government aims to accelerate the deployment of financial resources, equipment, and response teams to the affected areas. The objective is to mitigate the impact of the weather event and restore normal conditions in the hardest-hit communities as quickly as possible.