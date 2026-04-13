César Iglesias achieves historic sales growth in first quarter

Santo Domingo.- César Iglesias reported a strong start to 2026, achieving record sales in the first quarter alongside improved margins and operational efficiency, reflecting solid business execution despite global industry challenges.

The company highlighted significant growth across key brands, including Mazeite and Hispano, as well as consistent double-digit increases in staples such as El Gallo oil, Trigo de Oro flour, and Domino paper products. Additional momentum came from brands like El Rey cereals and Kinsú soups, along with products from Unilever—including Dove, Rexona, Pond’s, and Sedal—reinforcing the strength of its diversified portfolio and strategic partnerships.

Growth was also driven by strong performance in wholesale and B2B channels, as well as expanding international operations, which now account for more than 15% of total sales. The company added seven new brands during the quarter and expanded into sectors such as hospitality, positioning itself to benefit from the country’s tourism growth.

With over a century of operations, César Iglesias emphasized that its continued expansion is rooted in consumer trust, portfolio profitability, and disciplined execution, while reaffirming its commitment to contributing to the economic development of the Dominican Republic.