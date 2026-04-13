Labor Ministry orders flexible work measures amid weather alerts
Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Labor of the Dominican Republic announced special labor measures in response to weather alerts issued by the Emergency Operations Center, warning of potential flooding, rising rivers, and landslides across much of the country.
Authorities urged employers in affected areas to adopt flexible work schedules and implement remote work where possible to reduce risks for employees. They also recommended allowing justified delays or absences for workers unable to reach their workplaces due to weather conditions.
The ministry emphasized that these measures aim to protect workers’ safety without affecting their labor rights or benefits, calling for shared responsibility and prevention. Citizens were also encouraged to stay informed through official channels and follow guidance from authorities.