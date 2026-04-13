MIREX assists stranded Dominican citizen in Vietnam with emergency passport

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX), through its embassy in Vietnam and in coordination with the Vice Ministry for Consular and Migration Affairs and the General Directorate of Passports, is continuing to assist Dominican citizen Joel Richards García, who remains stranded in that country.

Authorities reported that Ambassador Reinaldo Espinal, along with consular staff, has provided direct support, including issuing two travel documents after changes to his flight itinerary caused by the conflict in the Middle East. However, both documents were rejected by immigration authorities in transit countries.

To resolve the situation, an emergency passport has been issued and sent to the embassy, where it will be delivered in the coming days to facilitate his return to the Dominican Republic. MIREX reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Dominicans abroad, in line with the foreign policy led by President Luis Abinader and Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez.