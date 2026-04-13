Samaná Bayport to handle three cruise ships simultaneously

Samaná.- The executive director of the Dominican Port Authority (Apordom), Jean Luis Rodríguez, announced that the new Samaná Bayport will have the capacity to handle up to three cruise ships simultaneously, strengthening the Dominican Republic’s cruise tourism infrastructure.

The terminal will feature a SeaWalk floating pier capable of receiving ships with up to 5,000 passengers, making it one of the few destinations in the Caribbean to implement this technology, along with two additional vessels operating at anchor through tender services. The project, with an estimated investment of US$22 million, incorporates sustainable infrastructure, including wastewater treatment systems and environmental measures to protect the marine ecosystem.

Rodríguez highlighted that the development has already generated around 150 direct and 500 indirect jobs during construction, and is expected to create 100 direct and 600 indirect jobs during operation. The port is projected to generate approximately US$10 million annually from cruise activity, plus an additional US$9 million from related tourism services.

Beyond cruise operations, Samaná Bayport is designed to diversify tourism offerings and support local economic growth, creating opportunities for small businesses, artisans, and service providers, while maintaining a strong focus on environmental sustainability and responsible tourism.