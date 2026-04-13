Telemicro demands government action over Channel 3 conflict

In a public statement, the group criticized the inaction of the Dominican Telecommunications Institute and its board, led by Guido Gómez Mazara, accusing them of failing to uphold the law and allowing unauthorized companies to use the frequency despite judicial restrictions.

Telemicro argued that multiple court decisions, including rulings from the Superior Administrative Court and the Supreme Court of Justice, recognize its ownership of Channel 3 since 1994. However, it said that resolution 027-2025 by INDOTEL left the matter unresolved pending a final judicial decision, amid claims by companies such as Fransyl SRL seeking control of the channel.

The company also denounced alleged noncompliance with court orders by third parties and questioned whether the regulator’s lack of action reflects negligence or bias. Citing the president’s stance that “no one is above the law,” Telemicro urged authorities to guarantee legal certainty and enforce existing regulations in the ongoing dispute.