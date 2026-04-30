CNTT President warns employment growth is concentrated in informal work

Santiago.- The president of the National Confederation of Transport Workers (CNTT), Juan Marte, stated that employment in the Dominican Republic has grown by about 5% over the past two years, although he argued that most of this increase has taken place within the informal economy. He pointed to motorcycle taxi services as one of the country’s largest sources of jobs, noting that a significant share of the nation’s motorcycles are used for passenger transport.

Marte said the transport sector generates roughly 200,000 jobs through taxis, urban and intercity routes, freight services, and other passenger transportation activities. He also expressed concern about the growing participation of immigrants in informal transport work, particularly in motorcycle taxi operations.

Speaking in the context of International Workers’ Day, Marte criticized what he described as a lack of state policies to protect workers and formal employment opportunities. He argued that many low-income Dominicans are being pushed into informal or high-risk economic activities, while sectors such as agriculture, construction, and food production increasingly rely on non-Dominican labor. His comments reflect broader concerns over labor informality, which remains a major feature of the Dominican workforce.