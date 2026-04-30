Red Cross deploys emergency teams and carries out evacuations

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Red Cross has activated emergency response operations in several provinces after heavy rains caused flooding in vulnerable communities. Rapid response teams, volunteers, and technical personnel have been deployed to assist affected residents and monitor high-risk areas.

In the municipality of Montellano, in Puerto Plata province, teams are carrying out preventive evacuations and providing community support in the sectors of Los Ciruelos, El Saman, and Villa Melesia due to rising levels of the Camú River. Authorities remain on alert as water flow continues to increase.

The organization is also maintaining operations in provinces including Santiago Rodríguez, Espaillat, María Trinidad Sánchez, Duarte, and El Seibo in coordination with the Emergency Operations Center and disaster response agencies. The Dominican Red Cross urged residents living near rivers, streams, and flood-prone zones to follow official guidance and avoid crossing swollen waterways.