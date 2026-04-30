Senate approves first reading of missing persons alert system bill

Santo Domingo.- The Senate of the Dominican Republic approved in first reading a bill to create the National Alert System (ALERTARD), designed to strengthen the immediate nationwide search, protection, and assistance of missing persons. The initiative, previously submitted by the Chamber of Deputies, establishes a coordinated alert mechanism to speed up response efforts in disappearance cases.

The legislation seeks to implement prevention and search protocols without discrimination based on nationality, race, gender, age, religion, political opinion, or social condition. It also establishes that all disappearance investigations must begin under the presumption that the missing person is alive, regardless of the circumstances, location, or time of the case.

The proposal gives special priority to children and adolescents, requiring authorities to act quickly to locate and protect minors who are missing or abducted. In situations involving potential danger, the Public Ministry and the National Police would proceed under the assumption that the missing individual may be at risk.