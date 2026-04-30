Severe weather keeps four provinces on red alert in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported that heavy rains linked to a trough continue to affect much of the Dominican Republic, keeping four provinces on red alert, 15 on yellow alert, and seven on green alert. According to the latest situation report, persistent rainfall has caused flooding in urban and rural areas, overflowing rivers and streams, and landslides in several communities.

Authorities said more than 5,000 people have been displaced, while over 1,000 homes have been affected, including dozens with structural damage and four completely destroyed. In addition, 42 communities remain isolated due to damaged access routes. The water supply system has also been impacted, with 22 aqueducts out of service, affecting more than 300,000 users nationwide.

The provinces under red alert are Monte Cristi, Puerto Plata, Valverde, and Santiago Rodríguez. Yellow alert remains in several regions, including Samaná, San Cristóbal, and Santo Domingo. Emergency teams also rescued 15 people in Santiago Rodríguez after flooding incidents. Authorities urged residents to avoid crossing rivers or flooded areas and warned drivers to use caution due to reduced visibility and ongoing rainfall forecasts.