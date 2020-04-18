Dominican Republic: the view from ground level

Renn Loren

We were smack dab right in the middle of a potentially life-changing recording session with blues artist Bobby Breeze on the Dominican north coast when the coronavirus crisis hit. We had begun recording on March 12. By March 17 there was some national discussion about the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 17, President Danilo Medina gave an address to the nation and declared a state of emergency, announcing a series of measures to try and stop the spread of the virus.[26] He ordered all land, sea, and air borders be closed for the next 15 days, taking effect as of March 19. Additionally, all commercial business activity will be suspended, with the exception of supermarkets, convenience stores, gas stations, and pharmacies. Schools will remain closed through April 13, and public employees who are 60 years of age or over, or those with a pre-existing health condition, must stay confined to their residences.

Then On March 20, 2020, the government decreed a mandatory night curfew from 8pm to 6am until April 3. Only doctors and health workers, journalists, and guardsmen were exempt.[27] However, many residents in the Greater Santo Domingo area resisted the measure; on the first night, 1,714 were arrested during the curfew.[28] On the second night, 2,102 were arrested during the curfew.[29]

On March 26, 2020, the government extended the night curfew schedule to 13 hours: from 5pm to 6am.[30]

Our Dominican friends, guitarist Ivan Carbuccia and taxi driver Braulio Mena kept us informed as to the changing situations in the country as the recordings proceeded. We knew something strange was going on but had no idea it would become as cumbersome and disruptive as it would come to be.

These decrees, actions, and regulations made it extremely difficult to get our recordings done as they impacted ours and our fellow musicians’ livelihoods as well as our ability to travel or call other musicians as we needed them. With everyone on lockdown with no income and the difficulty in getting taxis and other transportation, we couldn’t get musicians to come to the sessions. It was also tough to get all the gear we needed under such conditions.

In the end, we were only able to get two of the three songs we had planned to record finished. That’s actually not at all bad, considering what we were up against and all the setbacks we sorted. The original plan had been to either get the basic rhythm tracks to ten songs finished or three fully completed songs finished. As limitations made themselves known, we chose to go with the latter option.

I had initially intended to report on the progress of the recordings here at Dominican Today. Still, as the coronavirus pandemic situation evolved and came to dominate the news cycles, that became pointless.

My longtime friend, Norwegian producer Eirik Grønner was flown over for the sessions. He barely made it back out of the DR due to flight cancelations and airport closures. Amazingly enough, Grønner was able to use his original air ticket on March 23 to fly back to Helsinki and then on to Norway.

Thanks to guitarist Ivan Carbuccia, bass player Daniel, drummer Jhomar Medrano, and the marimba bass-playing leader of a local merengue band we found on Sosua Beach we did manage to capture some real island magic in those recordings.

But like everyone else in the world at the moment, we’re still waiting for the chance to get back to action. Back to pounding the streets so we can promote the recordings and get back to playing some gigs again. That is if the world gets back to something close to at least resembling normal when this phase of whatever all this is has passed—if it does.

I feel worst for Bobby: This was his opportunity to really give it his best musical shot and begin a new career trajectory. At 62-years of life with all the injuries to go with them, he’s not likely to get too many more chances at this. We were all primed to launch him into orbit with the literal recording and band of a lifetime when this pandemic suddenly crashed in and put everyone’s hopes, dreams, aspirations, momentums, gains, and worlds on hold.

Here in the Dominican Republic of 2020, we view the world through the universally connecting eyes of the Internet along with the rest of the world. We are well-informed via the Internet of the situations and conditions in the rest of the world as we all face the pandemic.

Throughout the towns and cities of the DR brand-spanking-new cars and SUVs careen alongside total rust bucket wrecks of vehicles missing windows, headlights, wipers, and other various parts and accessories. Four-wheeled vehicles also share the roads and highways with barely functioning mopeds with broken or missing head and tail lights, duct-taped footpegs, and exhaust pipes. There are new scooters and motorbikes too but there are a majority of older ones in various states of disrepair and dilapidation.

On any given typical day, you would see scores of these mopeds and motorbikes whizzing around taxiing anywhere from one to four or five people squeezed onto them like the contents of a multi-sliced sandwich laid out sideways. There will be groups of friends, couples, and whole families: mother, father, and children all riding on one motorbike taxi or “motoconcho,” as they are known here.

From March 22 when the last of the tourists and some expatriates took their final opportunity to leave the country, the nearly absent, mainly stationary parked motoconchos have been as obvious as the lack of taxis.

The bustle and clamor of the highways and streets have calmed to a dull staccato of mostly windy semi-silence interrupted by occasionally passing vehicles. We know that our taxi driving and motoconcho driving friends are feeling the strain and stress of making no income.

We try to help by hiring them to make water or food runs as often as possible and giving extra-large tips in the quiet of tourist drought, nationwide quarantine, shutdowns, and curfews. But who knows if they’re making enough. So I make it a habit to frequently ask how they’re doing just to be sure.

The curfew was supposed to have ended today but last night Dominican authorities announced that the ongoing nationwide curfew and state of emergency have been extended to Thursday, April 30, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread in the country. The ongoing curfew, active between 17:00 and 06:00 (local time), will remain in place. All public events and meetings have been suspended.

Presidential elections, originally scheduled for Sunday, May 17, have been postponed to Sunday, July 5. Should a second round be necessary, it will be held on Sunday, July 26.

Other containment measures remain in place. All inbound passenger air and maritime transportation are suspended and the country’s land border with Haiti is closed. All schools and entertainment centers are also shut. Nonessential businesses have been ordered to close. Exemptions to the shutdown order have been made for pharmacies, markets, grocery stores, and banks.

I hear some people here complaining about how bored or fed up they are with quarantine. I can understand that and especially the need to get back to working and having an income. This quarantine has been brutal in that regard.

But, other than missing out on a substantial amount of income and the slamming halt made to the momentum I was achieving with musical efforts and pursuits, my immediate life has not changed all that much.

I am not bored nor prone to boredom. I always have something to do. Along with working there’s reading, writing, researching, and if there’s any spare time (there usually isn’t), there’s walking or swimming in the pool.

I’m not bored, but I do look forward to not having to wear masks and gloves and to be able to hit a bar for a beer, rum, and conversation with a friend I have yet to make. Getting together for a jam or two would be bad either.

The most noticeable changes are that we can’t spontaneously pop out to a restaurant, cafe, bar, or pub now as we used to… or go to the beach. We usually work so much that we seldom got to the beach anyway—unless it was work-related. But we did pop off to the restaurant, often to get out from our four walls to a change of scene over a few libations or snacks. And we had longer-lasting walks.

Due to social distancing measures, there have been some lines at the supermarkets. Sometimes they’ve been pretty long but mostly not. With one to two meters between customers, the checkouts have been longer than usual though. Today the line to get into the supermarket and the checkout wasn’t bad at all.

One of our supermarkets, Super Pola, has had some semi-empty to empty shelves on occasion. Usually, it’s been toilet paper, pet food, some bread, sugar, tuna, or other canned goods. The supplies have been low rather than empty and are restocked fairly soon. At Playero, the other market in town, there have been no shortages or empty shelves. But there have been some lines to get in.

In the DR, we’re required to wear medical face masks, bandanas, or scarves in supermarkets, banks, and any public situations where closer than two meters’ proximity to others is likely.

We’re all anxious to get back to normal life again: whatever that normal might be when this pandemic passes. We’re all a bit wary of what the economic after-effects and repercussions will be as well: will we be able to get work, jobs, employment once the restrictions are lifted? What businesses will be there when the dust has cleared? Will our favorite cafes, clubs, and dining venues be there?

How hard are we going to be hit by the recession or depression?

Guess we’ll just have to cross that bridge when we get to it.

These are some of the questions and concerns we all may have these days: along with wondering what is really going on with this virus and grieving for the losses being suffered.

Each day edges us collectively closer to a post-SARS-CoV-2-pandemic future.

To all my fellow Dominican Republic denizens, here’s to hoping there will be no extensions of either the state of emergency or the curfew beyond April 30.