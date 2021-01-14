The largest villa in the DR, for sale for 10 million dollars

The largest and most impressive villa in the Dominican Republic, located in the province of Puerto Plata, is for sale for 10 million dollars.

Its location is between Sosua and Cabarete. The villa overlooks the El Choco National Park Reserve, which makes it the most private ultra-luxury rental on the island.

It has 10 rooms, 4 swimming pools, BBQ, 5 jacuzzis, open social areas, gazebo, tennis court, 24-hour security, capacity for 1000 people, and 7 minutes from the beach.