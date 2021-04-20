After 12 deaths caused by adulterated alcohol, epidemiological alert issued in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata – The provincial directorate of the Ministry of Public Health issued an epidemiological alert in response to the deaths of at least 12 people due to the consumption of adulterated alcohol.

Jhonny Tavarez Capellán, provincial director of Health in Puerto Plata, warns all citizens to refrain from consuming alcoholic beverages, which in adulterated form have been related to cases of intoxication and deaths in all Puerto Plata demarcation.

In coordination with the National Police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, he informed that this entity has been carrying out operations in commercial establishments intending to stop the sale of rum.

This weekend, 80 bottles of various rum were seized in the colmado Milagros, located on 4th street of Ensanche Dubeau (Los Callejones), and another 23 in the colmado Júnior situated on 6th street of the same sector.

Adulterated alcohol was also seized in the cafeteria “La 41,” located on 6th street in the Los Callejones sector. In the cafe La Calidad on President Caamaño Avenue (La Javilla), several bottles were also confiscated.