11 aircraft arrive in Dominican Republic for Caribbean Air Rally

Samaná.- The Dominican Republic welcomed 11 aircraft carrying more than 20 passengers at the Prof. Juan Bosch El Catey International Airport as part of the Caribbean Air Rally 2026, a fly-in event that promotes high-spending tourism and private aviation.

Officials from the Airport Department, led by Víctor Pichardo, received the crews and highlighted the growing impact of these events, which contribute to local economies in the provinces they visit. The rally honors late aviation promoter Catherine Tobenas and reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen non-commercial aviation with government support.

Air Rally president Camil Dumont praised the country’s progress in general aviation since 2020 and described the Dominican Republic as a strategic hub for regional travel. The visitors are expected to stay in the country for three days, further contributing to tourism activity.