Pursuit and shootout in Gaspar Hernández leaves one injured and uncovers alleged gang linked to robberies in the northern zone

Gaspar Hernández, DR.– An intense police operation led by members of the National Police and agents of the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DICRIM), under the direction of Lieutenant Almonte, culminated in a chase and shootout against alleged criminals who would be linked to a series of robberies in the northern region of the country.

According to preliminary reports, the individuals were being pursued from the Cabrera area, after being identified as responsible for multiple robberies, including robberies of supermarkets. The suspects were traveling in a white vehicle, in which three women and the driver were transported.

The women were identified as Suleika Altagracia Medrano Alcántara, María de los Ángeles Ramos Santana and Mayra Rishel Tavera Moreno, who were on board the car at the time of the police intervention.

🚨 Exchange of fire

The chase extended to the vicinity of the Gaspar Hernández hospital, where the occupants of the vehicle tried to swerve, believing that they would find an escape route. However, they ran into agents who had already surrounded the area, which led to an exchange of gunfire.

During the confrontation, the driver of the vehicle was injured, although so far his identity and state of health have not been officially revealed.

🧾 Evidence occupied

Inside the white vehicle, whose license plate and registration are being verified by the authorities, various merchandise was found that is presumed to have been stolen in the recent robberies, which reinforces the hypothesis that it is an organized criminal structure.

📍 Ongoing research

The InfoENN – El Nuevo Norte team in Gaspar Hernández remains at the scene, gathering more information, and will provide confirmed details in the coming hours.

The authorities continue to deepen the investigations to determine the degree of participation of each of those involved and if there are other members of the alleged gang still at large.