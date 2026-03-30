Dominican government launches US$20M Puerto Plata Cable Car upgrade

Puerto Plata.- José Ignacio Paliza and David Collado announced a US$20 million rehabilitation project for the Puerto Plata Cable Car, a landmark attraction in the country’s tourism sector. The project, funded by the Ministry of Tourism and the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC), aims to modernize the iconic transport system and enhance visitor experience in Puerto Plata.

The renovation will include new cabins with expanded capacity, increasing from 18 to 50 passengers, and reducing travel time from eight to five minutes through upgraded electromechanical systems. The project also incorporates European safety standards, ensuring improved operational reliability, passenger safety, and efficiency—key factors for boosting tourism competitiveness in the Dominican Republic.

Led by the Executive Unit for the Readjustment of Neighborhoods and Environments (URBE), the initiative will also feature station remodeling with universal accessibility and preservation of the cable car’s historic identity. With an estimated execution period of 18 months, this will be the most significant upgrade since its 1975 inauguration, reinforcing Puerto Plata’s position as a top tourist destination.