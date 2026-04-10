Samaná opens first phase of Bayport cruise terminal

Samaná.- Vice President Raquel Peña, Tourism Minister David Collado, and other officials this Friday inaugurated the first phase of Samaná Bayport, a new cruise terminal and tourism complex designed to transform the province’s economy and strengthen its position as a Caribbean destination.

Developed by the Temarsam Consortium, the port can accommodate up to three cruise ships simultaneously and eventually receive as many as 10,000 passengers per day. The complex includes commercial spaces, restaurants, recreational areas, a beach club, transportation services, and visitor support facilities. Its opening coincided with the arrival of the Aida Blue, the 22nd cruise ship to visit the terminal since December 2025.

Authorities said the project aims to maximize local economic benefits by integrating cruise passengers directly into Santa Bárbara de Samaná’s commercial and cultural offerings. Officials estimate each passenger spends an average of $98, generating significant revenue for local businesses, tour guides, and service providers.

The multi-phase project carries an estimated investment of US$22 million and is expected to create hundreds of jobs while supporting sustainable tourism through green infrastructure and environmental protections. Officials said the terminal will help position Samaná as one of the Caribbean’s most competitive cruise destinations.