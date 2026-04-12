Bridge over Camú River collapses; dozens of homes flooded and extensive damage in Puerto Plata

Heavy rains hit Puerto Plata province hard on Saturday night, damaging two bridges and flooding dozens of homes.

The Camú bridge, on the tourist road, collapsed completely, leaving that area isolated, a situation similar to that produced in the Altos de la Boca sector in Los Hidalgos, where the bridge was affected.

The heavy rains affected the municipalities of Villa Montellano, where flooding was recorded in Los Ciruelos, El Tamarindo, Monte Bravo, the area known as La Maternidad, and other areas.

In Monte Bravo, an entire family was rescued from the roof of their home by Amber Rescue units after they had taken refuge there when the waters flooded the interior.

In Imbert, flooding was reported in Baraguana, Barrabás, La Yaguita, and other areas impacted by the Bajabonico River.

Residents in the municipalities of Guananico, Altamira, and Villa Isabela experienced similar river flooding and inundated homes.

Landslides were reported on the Puerto Plata-Navarrete highway in the community of El Copey, Altamira, and at the entrance to the tunnel.

Minister of the Presidency

The Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, announced that he will visit the province in the early hours of Sunday to assist affected families.

“We are heading to Puerto Plata to assist the families affected by the heavy rains of the last few hours. God is in control!” the official posted on his social media account.