Montellano is declared a disaster zone after the Camú River overflows and a bridge collapses

Montellano, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic – The municipality of Villa Montellano is facing a critical situation after heavy rains in recent hours caused the Camú River to overflow, leaving severe damage to homes, streets, and communities in its wake.

Adding to this emergency is the collapse of a bridge in the area, which has further aggravated the situation, leaving sectors isolated and hindering access for rescue and assistance teams.

Residents describe the scene as a true “disaster zone” after witnessing the waters sweep away everything in their path, significantly impacting the daily lives of dozens of families.

Images circulating online show flooded streets, collapsed structures, and completely isolated areas, highlighting the magnitude of the impact caused by the natural phenomenon.

Mayor Hector Almonte remained in direct contact with President Luis Abinader, who ordered the immediate activation of assistance for the victims to provide a rapid response to the emergency.

Authorities remain deployed in the area, assessing damage and coordinating relief efforts, while relief agencies work to assist affected families.