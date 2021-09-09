Vin Diesel went on vacation and his physique surprises on social networks

The 54-year-old actor was photographed shirtless and with a “beer belly.”

Vin Diesel is one of those actors who, when they are not filming, forget about the gym and enjoy themselves to the fullest regardless of their physique.

The actor showed off his “figure” while vacationing on a boat with his girlfriend and mother of his children, Paloma Jimenez. Last Saturday in Portofino, Italy. He was accompanied by Dominican-born actress Zoé Saldaña and her husband, Italian Marco Prego.

The 54-year-old actor was photographed shirtless and with a beer belly. Diesel has previously said in an interview that when he’s not filming and doesn’t have any projects in the near future, he goes off his strict diet.

The Daily Mail said that the Fast and the Furious star previously admitted that he has been able to ignore negative body comments because his physique has been praised for years, as he stated, “I’ve had the best body in New York City for decades.”

Speaking to Complex magazine, Diesel said, “It’s like dad’s “Dad Body” is going viral. Why really? I mean, a) I don’t have to be in front of the camera for a couple of months and b) I really am a dad.”