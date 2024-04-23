Luisa Feliz receives the award for the best gastronomic journalism

Recently, the communicator Luisa Féliz received the award for the best gastronomic journalism from the magazine Dominicana Gourmet, which specializes in gastronomy and tourism.

The Dominican Gastronomy National Awards were held at the Hotel Catalonia Santo Domingo.

For more than 15 years, Dominicana Gourmet magazine has been highlighting the richness of the country’s local cuisine, showcasing the work of entrepreneurs, producers, pastry chefs, chefs and gastronomic destinations.

This award recognizes Féliz’s work contributing to the positioning of Dominican gastronomy globally.

“We thank everyone who supports our work. We dedicate this award to women, producers, to all value chains that make it possible for the Dominican Republic to be recognized for its delicious flavors and especially, we dedicate it to our mother Leonarda Julián for teaching us from an early age that work dignifies,” said Féliz.

She also reaffirmed the Buen Vivir Group’s commitment to continue firmly and tirelessly contributing to the development of Dominican gastronomy. This pioneering group in the gastronomic niche will continue to set trends by providing valuable content.

Barra Payán, Cosas del País, A & B Masters, and Típica Bonao were also recognized at the awards ceremony.