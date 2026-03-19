U.S. and Dominican Republic strengthens counternarcotics efforts

Photo: Michael Buemi (Image from the U.S. Embassy Press Office in the Dominican Republic)

Santo Domingo.- Michael Buemi, Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Counternarcotics Policy and Stabilization, visited the Dominican Republic to strengthen cooperation on counternarcotics and counterterrorism with local authorities.

During his visit, Buemi met with senior officials including José Manuel Cabrera Ulloa of the DNCD, as well as representatives from intelligence and military institutions. Discussions focused on improving operational coordination and effectiveness in confronting transnational criminal and terrorist networks.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening surveillance and control along key maritime routes in the Caribbean, particularly those linked to the southern United States. Authorities also reviewed joint strategies to detect and disrupt illicit trafficking, reaffirming their commitment to regional security cooperation and a coordinated response to organized crime.