INFOTEP Villa Suiza School gains praise from Balearic Islands President

Sabana de la Mar.- Margalida Prohens highlighted the importance of training as a key driver of tourism success during a visit to the INFOTEP Villa Suiza Hotel School in the Dominican Republic. She praised the center’s training model, noting its positive impact on service quality and human talent development in the tourism sector.

Accompanied by officials including Maira Morla Pineda and Rafael Santos Badía, Prohens reviewed the institution’s academic structure and emphasized the success of the cooperation agreement between the Dominican Republic and the Balearic Islands, signed during Fitur 2026. The initiative focuses on specialized training, curriculum modernization, and knowledge exchange, including the participation of Dominican instructors in programs abroad.

Authorities and tourism leaders described the partnership as a strategic step to strengthen workforce skills and boost competitiveness in the sector. Since its inauguration in 2025, the Villa Suiza Hotel School has trained more than 300 participants in areas such as gastronomy, hotel management, languages, and customer service, positioning itself as a key training hub for tourism development in the country.