Abinader honors Ulises Francisco Espaillat on 150th anniversary of his government

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader led the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the government of Ulises Francisco Espaillat, highlighting him as one of the country’s greatest ethical figures. During the ceremony, held on National Civic Ethics Day, Abinader posthumously awarded Espaillat the Order of Merit of Duarte, Sánchez and Mella in the Grade of Grand Cross Gold Plaque through Decree 279-26. The distinction was placed under the custody of the Dominican Academy of History for public exhibition.

In his speech, Abinader said Espaillat’s legacy of integrity continues to inspire modern public administration, emphasizing that his government promotes transparency, accountability, and institutional strengthening. He linked these principles to ongoing efforts to improve democratic governance and reinforce the independence of public institutions.

During the event, Culture Minister Roberto Ángel Salcedo presented the president with a commemorative medal marking the sesquicentennial of Espaillat’s government. Representatives of the Dominican Academy of History also praised Abinader for supporting the preservation of national heritage through museum restoration projects and cultural initiatives that reinforce Dominican identity and historical memory.