San Juan.- Puerto Rico.- Jordany Valdespín’s bat thundered and the Dominican relievers on Wed. shined to give a squeaker to Dominican Republic’s Toros of La Roama 5-4 over the Cangrejeros de Santurce of Puerto Rico.

The win puts the Dominicans at the top the first round of the Caribbean Baseball Series 2020.

Valdespin was the absolute hero of the game with 5 RBIs, a home run and a double.