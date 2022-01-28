Dominican Republic !Play ball! Starts today

Santo Domingo.-The Santo Domingo 2022 Caribbean Series begins Friday with the participation of Criollos de Caguas, Navegantes de Magallanes, Charros de Jalisco, Astronautas de los Santos, Caimanes de Barranquilla and the local Gigantes del Cibao.

It is the first time in six years that a Caribbean Series is held in Dominican territory and there are great expectations, both about the sporting spectacle and the added value for the fans that arises.

The Dominicans are defending their third consecutive title and the 22nd of all time, after a seven-year drought.