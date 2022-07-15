Bill seeks to regulate baseball talent

Santo Domingo.- The Senate approved in first reading on Thursday a bill that promises to revolutionize the way in which the training and development industry for young people who aspire to be players in the Major League system operates.

The law that regulates the practice of baseball establishes that a child cannot enter an academy before the age of 15, obliges parents to send their children to school while they practice and MLB organizations to continue it once they sign.

The piece, submitted by Santiago Zorrilla (PRM-El Seibo), also requires independent programs to regularize themselves before the Ministry of Sports and contemplates reprimands of up to RD$1.5 million for coaches whose prospects test positive for prohibited substances.