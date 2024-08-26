United States defeats Dominican Republic to reach Pan American Cup Final

Mexico.- The United States secured their place in the final of the XXI Pan American Women’s Volleyball Cup, held in Mexico, by defeating the Dominican Republic in straight sets (25-18, 25-23, 28-26) on Saturday. This victory advances the U.S. team to the gold medal match, where they will face the winner of the second semifinal between Colombia and Argentina.

Kipp led the U.S. with 20 points, supported by Perry, who added 12 points. For the Dominican Republic, Yonkaira Peña was the top scorer with 14 points, while Gaila González contributed 13 points.

The Dominican team was missing key players, including Brenda Castillo and the Martínez sisters, Brayelin and Jineirys. New talents like Florangel Terreno, Samareth Caraballo, and Alondra Tapia received significant playing time.

The team that loses the second semifinal will compete against the Dominican Republic for the bronze medal at 7 p.m.

The U.S. team controlled the first two sets with strong performances from Gray, Kipp, and Perry, who effectively targeted the Dominican defense. The Caribbean team struggled with reception issues, hampering their counterattacks.

In the third set, the Dominicans mounted a strong comeback, briefly taking a 23-22 lead with a shot from Peña. However, the U.S. team regained their composure and closed out the match to secure their spot in the final.