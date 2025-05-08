Over 36 beach volleyball teams converge in Dominican Republic for key qualification event

Juan Dolio, DR.- The sands of Juan Dolio are preparing to welcome athletes from across the region as the host city for the second stage of the NORCECA Continental Beach Volleyball Circuit, running from May 15th to 19th. The tournament is set to draw a significant field of over 36 teams, featuring 19 men’s and more than 16 women’s pairings.

This year, the event carries added weight beyond the circuit standings, serving as a vital qualifier for the II Junior Pan American Games scheduled for Asunción, Paraguay, bringing a mix of seasoned circuit players and up-and-coming U23 talent.

Organizers are anticipating a high-stakes and competitive showdown. Amós Anglada, President of the Dominican Sports Tourism Foundation and Technical Vice President of Beach Volleyball for the Federation, expressed enthusiasm for the confirmed participation numbers, stating that “expectations are very high.”

Anglada underlined the importance of the Juan Dolio stage for the athletes, highlighting its role in allowing teams to secure crucial points needed to improve their standing in both NORCECA and world rankings, a factor that significantly contributes to the high level of play expected throughout the event.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Costa Caribe hotel facilities, the tournament promises more than just athletic competition; it’s expected to be a vibrant celebration of the sport. The beach venue offers an ideal setting, and organizers are eagerly anticipating robust public support.

Local fans are encouraged to attend and lend their energy, cheering on the international and regional athletes as they compete under the Caribbean sun, adding to the lively atmosphere of every serve, dig, and spike.