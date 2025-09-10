Randy Ismael Sánchez breaks ground for Dominican cycling in Switzerland

Santo Domingo.- Seventeen-year-old Randy Ismael Sánchez from Moca will make history on September 12 when he competes in the Mountain Bike (MTB) World Championships in Crans-Montana, Valais, Switzerland, becoming the first Dominican youth cyclist to participate in the event. His achievement places the Dominican Republic on the global map of this discipline.

Sánchez’s athletic journey has been marked by discipline, versatility, and consistent success. With the unwavering support of his parents, Ramón Sánchez and Daysi Bencosme, he has transitioned from excelling in multiple sports to becoming a standout in mountain and road cycling. Over the past three years, he has earned national titles, medals in Caribbean and continental competitions, and recognition as Athlete of the Year in Espaillat province. His 2025 season includes a national MTB championship, several bronze medals in regional tournaments, and multiple national classic victories.

Beyond his personal milestone, Sánchez’s participation signals a breakthrough for Dominican cycling, inspiring other young athletes to dream of competing at the highest international levels. Local sports leaders describe him as “a symbol of perseverance and proof that dreams can be achieved with hard work.” Carrying the hopes of his province and country, Randy now represents a new generation of Dominican athletes stepping confidently onto the world stage.