Puntacana Resort announces launch of “Padel Week”

Punta Cana.- Puntacana Resort will host Padel Week from December 16–21 at the Oscar de la Renta Tennis Center, in collaboration with LUX Tennis, featuring top athletes Coki Nieto (world No. 7) and Alfonso Sánchez (world No. 171).

The event includes group practice sessions with both players, limited to three participants per session. Training with Sánchez will take place on December 16 and 18, while sessions with Nieto are scheduled for December 17 and 19.

The tournament itself runs from December 18 to 21, culminating with an awards ceremony at 6:00 p.m. on the final day. Afterward, Nieto and Sánchez will play an exhibition match against the LUX Padel coach and a local player.

The week will conclude with a meet & greet on December 21 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., giving participants the opportunity to interact with the athletes and take photos.