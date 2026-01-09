Santo Domingo to host Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Legends match

Organized by CBR Productions, in coordination with FC Barcelona and the Real Madrid Former Players Association, the match will feature iconic former players who defined some of the most memorable classics in world soccer. Beyond its sporting appeal, the event marks a milestone for the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium, which will host its first major international event following a full renovation, reopening with modernized infrastructure and a capacity of approximately 23,000 spectators.

The FC Barcelona Legends roster includes renowned figures such as Yaya Touré, Philippe Cocu, Frank de Boer, Rafael Márquez, Ludovic Giuly, Javier “Saviola” Hernández, and Sergi Barjuán, among others. Meanwhile, the Real Madrid Legends team will feature stars like Iker Casillas, Marcelo, Pepe, Fernando Morientes, Claude Makélélé, and Iván Helguera, players who were central to the club’s domestic and European dominance.

Event organizers emphasized that Night of Legends goes beyond an exhibition match, offering a multigenerational experience that celebrates one of the greatest rivalries in global sports. With strong ticket demand since sales opened, a packed stadium is expected for what is shaping up to be one of the most significant soccer events ever held in the Dominican Republic.