Advisory Commission recommends new MLB-standard baseball stadium

Santo Domingo.- At a meeting held on Thursday, the Advisory Commission appointed by President Luis Abinader recommended the construction of a new baseball stadium in the La Fe neighborhood, designed to meet Major League Baseball (MLB) standards. The proposal is based on technical studies and consultations carried out by the commission and envisions a public-private partnership involving the Dominican State and the private sector.

The commission made it clear that the project would not affect the Carlos Teo Cruz Boxing Coliseum, which will remain intact.

Created by Decree 306-25, the Advisory Commission is composed of Sports Minister Kelvin Cruz; Catalino Correa Hiciano; Vitelio Mejía Ortiz; jurists Olivo Rodríguez Huertas, Angélica Noboa Pagán, Elka Scheker Mendoza, Julissa Vásquez; and Edgar Torres Reynoso, who serves as executive director, in addition to Dr. Subero Isa.

Since its formation, the commission has held multiple meetings with stakeholders from the professional baseball sector to gather input on the initiative, a consultation process that will continue in upcoming sessions.