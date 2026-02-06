MLB announces Dominican Republic’s 30-man roster for 2026 World Baseball Classic

Major League Baseball (MLB) officially unveiled the Dominican Republic’s 30-player roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, featuring a star-studded lineup that places the country among the top contenders for the tournament title.

The Dominican team boasts an elite group of infielders, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado, Ketel Marte, Jeremy Peña, Amed Rosario, Carlos Santana, Junior Caminero, and Geraldo Perdomo, combining power, defensive versatility, and extensive Major League Baseball experience.

In the outfield, the roster features some of the game’s most electrifying talents, led by Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Julio Rodríguez, along with Oneil Cruz and Johan Rojas, forming one of the most dynamic offensive units in the World Baseball Classic.

The pitching staff provides both depth and star power, highlighted by Sandy Alcántara, Luis Severino, Brayan Bello, and Cristopher Sánchez. They are joined by key bullpen arms such as Camilo Doval, Seranthony Domínguez, Carlos Estévez, Wandy Peralta, Gregory Soto, Edwin Uceta, Huáscar Brazobán, Abner Uribe, Albert Abreu, Dennis Santana, and Elvis Alvarado.

Catching responsibilities will be shared by Agustín Ramírez and Austin Wells, rounding out a balanced and competitive roster designed to compete at the highest level of international baseball.

With a combination of established stars and emerging talent, the Dominican Republic enters the 2026 World Baseball Classic as one of the favorites to capture the championship and reaffirm its status as a global baseball powerhouse.