Venezuela wins first World Baseball Classic title

Miami.- Venezuela was crowned world champion after defeating the United States 3-2 in Miami to win its first World Baseball Classic, sealing the victory with a decisive ninth-inning double by Eugenio Suárez.

The game was tightly contested. Venezuela took an early lead with a sacrifice fly by Salvador Pérez in the third inning and a solo home run by Wilyer Abreu. The U.S. responded late, tying the score 2-2 in the eighth inning thanks to a two-run homer by Bryce Harper.

In the decisive moment, Venezuela quickly reacted in the ninth. After a walk and a stolen base, Suárez hit a clutch double that drove in the winning run. The Venezuelan pitching staff, led by Eduardo Rodríguez and closed by Daniel Palencia, limited a powerful U.S. lineup to just three hits to secure the title.

With the victory, Venezuela completed a historic tournament (6-1 record), eliminating teams like Japan and Italy along the way, and handed the United States its second consecutive loss in a World Baseball Classic final.