Dominican Republic wins four golds, places third at Dominican Open G1 2026

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic delivered a historic performance at the Dominican Open G1 2026, winning four gold medals and finishing third overall in the medal standings, behind Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Held at the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center, the event saw standout performances from Sebastián García, Yunior José Fabián, Frank Raylin, and Wander González, who each captured gold in their respective divisions. The Dominican team also added a silver medal by Bernardo Pie and multiple bronze medals from Nahomy Víctor, Pedro Luis Martínez, Madelyn Rodríguez, Katherine Rodríguez, and Wilfrido De la Cruz, boosting their overall tally in the world-ranking tournament.

In team results, Mexico claimed first place, followed by Puerto Rico, while the Dominican Republic secured third. Dominican Taekwondo Federation president Miguel Camacho highlighted both the high competitive level and the country’s organizational success, expressing confidence ahead of the upcoming Central American and Caribbean Games and reaffirming the nation’s growth in the sport.