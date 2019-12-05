USA Today newspaper encourages American tourists to visit Dominican Republic

PAPER URGES TRAVELERS NOT TO BE AFRAID TO VISIT THE COUNTRY

The American newspaper USA Today highlights that the Dominican Republic is a safe place for tourists and gave several reasons why Americans should visit the country.

The publication in the renowned newspaper indicates that vacationers who still hesitate to travel to Punta Cana should not turn their backs on the country since it has much more to offer than the destination in the East.

It also highlights the Colonial City as one of the options to visit. “This historic area of ​​Santo Domingo has restaurants and outdoor cafes, museums and more historic buildings.”

Also, it puts in its list of places to visit, the beaches of Puerto Plata and Sosúa, “which are resurfacing in recent years by the investments made in them. But there is also the famous Puerto Plata Cable Car that offers a trip to the Isabel de Torres hill.”

Another of the cities that USA Today recommends visiting is Santiago and highlights the center of it and that among other its many other attractions visitors can see how cigars are made. Another reference point that the newspaper highlights is the Duarte peak adventure—hiking to its summit.

Likewise, another place that stands out in the article is the Samaná peninsula which, the article says, is very popular among European vacationers looking for Caribbean vibes.

The piece also references the observations of humpback whales that can be made on-site in a given season.

As for the south, it distinguishes the ecosystem of the saltwater Lake Enriquillo, where crocodiles can be observed in their natural habitat.

In the end, the paper regrets that travelers were afraid to travel to the Dominican Republic, according to Diario Libre.