Master plan heralds Southwest’s ecotourism breakout

Santo Domingo.- A territorial master plan is being drawn up leading up to ecotourism operations in Pedernales province (southwest) resulting from a tender won by a French-Canadian company, Tourism minister Francisco Javier Garcia announced Wed. .

“It was the company that prepared the Montreal project in Canada, which is one of the most important tourist destinations in all of Canada, we have no doubt that with this planning plan already approved and agreed in the (National) Palace, and that will be announced soon, starting this year Pedernales will be something else,” the official said in a statement.

Clinton praise

Garcia also hailed the upbeat statements about the country made Tues. by former US president, Bill Clinton during his stay in Dominican territory.

“As former President Bill Clinton said, the Dominican Republic is in a process of complete and absolute recovery of what was that campaign that began in the United States in June, and that affected us in the American market and in the United States. Canadian market.”