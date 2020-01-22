La Romana cruise port served 237,602 passengers in 2019

Santo Domingo.- Via the La Romana cruise terminal 237,602 passengers arrived in the country in 2019, a part of them transported by Costa Cruise Lines, which during the winter season contributes to Dominican tourism with the movement of visitors from Europe and Latin America through that port.

The company, which last year moved 4.5 million cruise passengers worldwide, estimates that during the winter season from December to March, it transports around 64,000 tourists on its Costa Favolosa ship, which has a capacity to 3,800 passengers

Quoted by Diario Libre, Carolyn Corrigan, in charge of Costa’s business for Florida and the Caribbean, said that during their operations each year in the country, starting and ending at the La Romana terminal, they handle around 1,500 Dominican cruise passengers.

Last year Dominican ports received 948,118 passenger, according to figures from the Central Bank.

The main cruise terminal during 2019 was Amber Cove, near Puerto Plata, which received 571,300 cruise passengers, followed by La Romana.