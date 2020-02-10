Hotel Grand Paradise Playa Dorada gets HolidayCheck’s kudos

Santo Domingo.- The Grand Paradise Playa Dorada hotel, of the Amhsa Marina Hotels & Resorts chain, was chosen as one of the best hotels in the Caribbean region by HolidayCheck, the largest German travel website.

HolidayCheck selects the 10 most popular hotels in a region, based on the comments and the highest ratings of more than 950,000 guests collected on the Web.

“The entire team in Amhsa Marina is proud to have been awarded by this website as one of the best hotels in the Caribbean region, which pushes us to continue providing excellent services to all our guests,” said Amhsa Marina Hotels & Resorts Marketing and Sales Vice President, Floria Imbert.