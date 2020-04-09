Only 5 new cases of Covid-19 in main tourist provinces of Dominican Republic

Only five new cases of Covid-19 were registered yesterday in the main tourist provinces of the country and no deaths, according to an analysis of the Special Bulletin 20 Public Health, prepared by the Center for Information and Communication (CICOM).

The cases were registered in Puerto Plata (4) and María Trinidad Sánchez (1), according to the statistical table on the incidence of Covid-19 in the 6 main tourist provinces of the country, prepared by CICOM.

In La Altagracia, Samaná, La Romana and San Pedro de Macorís no cases were registered on Tuesday 7.