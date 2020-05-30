Airports likely to open on 1 July in the Dominican Republic

On 29 May 2020, the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) issued the Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) 03-20 that establishes that Dominican International Airports should remain closed to commercial traffic until 1 July 2020.

The notice continues to suspend commercial flights to and from airports in the Dominican Republic up to that date. It establishes that cargo flights to and from airports in the Dominican Republic are operating normally. International flights are permitted only on ferry operations for foreign repatriation until 1 July 2020.

The notice gives airlines a month to coordinate the start of commercial flights.

