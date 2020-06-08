Icon resort Casa de Campo reopens July 1

La Romana.- The icon resort Casa de Campo Resort on Fri. announced it will resume operations from July 1, with new protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through the “Casa Cares” health and safety standards program.

Andrés Pichardo Rosenberg, president of Casa de Campo Resort and Villas, explained that, as part of “Casa Cares”, they have made significant investments in materials and equipment, as well as in training personnel, which will remain a priority after reopening.

“Currently, new specific procedures and protocols are being implemented to ensure that each area of the property is maintained with the highest standards of hygiene and precaution through the use of new disinfection methods and advanced technology in all areas.”