Dominican Republic tourism sector is already preparing to reopen

Santo Domingo, DR

The Dominican Republic is preparing for the reopening of its tourist activity, for which it contemplates inviting tourists to download an application (app) that will function as a passport in which, through a QR code, the visitor can report their condition and have access to a series of services and information.

These optional solutions strengthen the security of those who visit the country and will contribute to providing a calm and healthy vacation experience, representatives of the hotel sector explained in a virtual conference (Webinar).

“As a hotel industry, our priority has always been the well-being of those who visit us, which is why we continue to strengthen our health security measures in preparation for the reopening of tourism starting on July 1, in order to give tourists peace of mind it requires for your visit,” said Paola Rainieri, president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (Asonahores).

In the webinar organized by the Ministry of Tourism and the Asonahores, Dr. Amado Alejandro Báez, executive director of the Presidential Committee for Emergency and Health Management by Covid-19, urged members of the tourism industry to reactivate the commercialization of the Dominican Republic, explaining the measures taken in the country to achieve effective control of the coronavirus epidemic and which have made the country a success story at the regional level.

“The success of the Dominican response to the coronavirus resides in three fundamental factors: Public-private integration in the measures implemented, strategic and operational development at the local level, and the intelligent deployment of technological solutions,” said Báez.

KEYS

Technology

Tourists visiting the Dominican Republic will be invited to download the app that will function as a passport.

Quality

Representatives from the Mayo Clinic and the World Travel & Tourism Council also participated in the webinar.