Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana will reopen from July 1 in DR

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana announced that it will reopen its doors as of July 1, after ceasing to work in compliance with the measures established by the authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic.

Through a statement, the company explained that the safety, health, and well-being of guests, staff, and associates “remain our number one priority at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana,” which is why they decided to temporarily stop work until 30 June 2020.

“We have closely followed and adhered to the guidelines and recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” the statement said.

The statement further adds that given the concern about the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), they will continue to follow the leadership of the public health authorities and the national government at this time.