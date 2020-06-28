Dominican aeronautical authorities ratify air operations by July 1

AVIATION BOARD APPROVED PROTOCOLS TO REACTIVATE SERVICES

The Aviation Board ( JAC ) and the Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation ( IDAC ) informed the aeronautical and airport community, both nationally and internationally, and to sectors related to the air transportation of passengers, cargo and mail, inside and outside of national borders, the approval of the “Protocol to reactivate Air Services in the Dominican Republic,” in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It establishes the measures compatible with the essential requirements to guarantee the safety, health protection, and trust of the traveling public, which must be implemented at airports and must be complied with by passengers, crews, employees, and visitors of airport terminals.

“Likewise, it is reported that the reopening of air and airport operations is maintained for July 1 of the current year,” they emphasize in a statement signed by the general director of IDAC, Alejandro Herrera, and the president of the JAC, Luis Ernesto Camilo.

The Protocol, as they indicate, was the result of the consensus of public and private entities, linked to the air, aeronautical and airport transport sector, based on the recommendations of the health authorities, national and international organizations that regulate Civil Aviation and approved by the High-Level Commission that coordinates the actions for the management of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.