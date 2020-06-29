Pact in Punta Cana aims to obtain Covid Safe certification

Santo Domingo.- With the arrival of tourists to the Dominican Republic, Asoture (Association of Receptive Tour Operators) signed an agreement in Punta Cana to obtain the Covid Safe seal of quality from the IMG Hospital.

Asoture and its members seek to obtain the certificate of excellence in topics such as biosecurity and people management, to instill security and confidence on tourists who come to their facilities that they will be properly cared for, in the new reality due to the coronavirus worldwide.

The Covid Safe accreditation of IMG Hospital is based on the successful hospital experience accumulated in biosecurity and treatment and identification of Covid cases from IMG Hospital, and on protocols of the Ministry of Public Health and the World Health Organization.

The hospital protocols are adapted to the tourism industry so that the accredited have excellence in sanitary standards, with stricter and safer parameters for tourists.

Accreditation

The accreditation process includes audit of protocols, evaluation and training of personnel, visit and inspection of facilities and biosafety measures, use of telemedicine and cases of asymptomatic persons, to obtain accreditation.