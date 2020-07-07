In six days, more than 15,000 passengers have been mobilized through three airports in the DR

The largest number of travelers has been mobilized by the Las Americas International AirportThe largest number of travelers has been mobilized by the Las Americas International Airport

The Americas, DR

Since July 1, when commercial flight operations resumed in the Dominican Republic, some 15,276 passengers have been mobilized from different countries through the terminals operated by the company Aeropuertos Dominicanos XXI (Aerodom).

That number of passengers has been mobilized by three of the main national airports that the company manages.

Flight operations through the different national airports were reopened on July 1, after almost four months of being suspended due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a report provided by Aerodom’s Communication management, the intentional airport of Las Américas is where the greatest number of passengers has been mobilized during the referred period, with a total of 15,015 travelers.

This is followed by the Gregorio Luperón International Airport, in Puerto Plata, with 173 passengers mobilized, and the La Isabela International Airport, Dr. Joaquín Balaguer, with 88 passengers. Which totals about 15,278 regular passengers mobilized.

Destinations

Round-trip flights were registered to New York, Miami, Boston, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, with aircraft with capacity for more than 160 passengers.

According to the details, the passengers mobilized by the different terminals entered and left the national territory on flights by Jet Blue, Delta Airlines, American Airlines, Copa Airlines, Air Europa, Air France Spirit Airlines, and United Airlines.

With the reopening of the airports, international and local authorities have established a protocol for the social distancing of passengers and the use of a face mask among passengers inside the aircraft, which has caused airlines to be forced to reduce the occupation.

Outlook

The concessionaire company reported that as the days go by, the number of flights and passengers to and from different points abroad will increase. For this month of July, some 600 flight operations have been projected through the different airports.

On July 1, when flight operations resumed, US airlines made 14 flights from the Las Américas terminal to cities in the United States.

Currently, the airport is operating with certain limitations since some areas still remain closed until the flow of passenger flights increases.

“Right now the terminal has been gradually reopened and as operations increase we will continue to reopen the other service rooms,” Aerodom reported.

It is recalled that in the reopening of operations last Wednesday, only the North terminal area was reopened first and it is expected that the other area of ​​the South terminal will be reopened in the course of August when an increase in flight arrivals and passenger from the outside.

Airports have been closed since March 19 after the government closed land borders and national airports as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.