Joel Santos says state of emergency should not “cut” the tourism sector in DR

Santo Domingo, DR

The businessman and member of the Tourism Commission of President-elect Luis Abinader, Joel Santos, said that the special measures to be implemented once the Executive Power promulgates the state of emergency cannot “cut off” the recovery process of the tourism sector.

Upon his arrival at the Hodelpa Nicolás de Ovando, where the president-elect has established his operations center pending the transfer of command on August 16, Santos stressed that this process is already slow and that it cannot be delayed any longer.

“With the number of tourists that are being received, I understand that you can look for intermediate terms to find a solution in that sense because it must be remembered that the tourist sector recovers in a way little by little and therefore you cannot cut off that process ”, expressed the businessman.

The member and former president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic ( Asonahores ) expressed that the special measures cannot conflict with the tourism industry.

Regarding the closure of the spas, Santos indicated that the Government has the tools to comply with the special provisions and that this particular measure was decreed to avoid crowds.

This Sunday the Civil Defense closed all the spas as a preventive measure to counter the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Although the special measures have not yet been released, President Danilo Medina declared a State of Emergency on Monday morning, which had already been approved by the Legislative Branch over the weekend.